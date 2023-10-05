Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

A worker was killed and two were injured when two booths collapsed in the Sector 33 market near the Terraced Garden during renovation work today.

The deceased has been identified as Manchan Kumar (23), who was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the GMCH-32. The two injured were said to be out of danger. Earlier, one worker was feared trapped under the debris. However, the rescue team found no one under the rubble.

Rescue operations underway at the Sector 33 market on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Roof falls during drilling work According to an eyewitness, renovation work was going on in the booths. A café was to be built there by combining the two properties. While a worker was drilling the wall near the staircase, the roof collapsed trapping all workers.

“My grandfather and I rescued two of the trapped workers. The third one was pulled out of the debris by the disaster management team,” said the eyewitness.

Fire officials said they shifted the debris with the help of a JCB machine while searching for trapped workers. The disaster management team continued operations till night.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, SDM (South) Naveen Rattu said, “We have completed rescue operations. We will investigate as to how the two booths collapsed, following which necessary course of action will be taken.”