Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 4
A worker was killed and two were injured when two booths collapsed in the Sector 33 market near the Terraced Garden during renovation work today.
The deceased has been identified as Manchan Kumar (23), who was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the GMCH-32. The two injured were said to be out of danger. Earlier, one worker was feared trapped under the debris. However, the rescue team found no one under the rubble.
Roof falls during drilling work
According to an eyewitness, renovation work was going on in the booths. A café was to be built there by combining the two properties. While a worker was drilling the wall near the staircase, the roof collapsed trapping all workers.
According to an eyewitness, renovation work was going on in the booths. A café was to be built there by combining the two properties. While a worker was drilling the wall near the staircase, the roof collapsed trapping all workers.
“My grandfather and I rescued two of the trapped workers. The third one was pulled out of the debris by the disaster management team,” said the eyewitness.
Fire officials said they shifted the debris with the help of a JCB machine while searching for trapped workers. The disaster management team continued operations till night.
While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, SDM (South) Naveen Rattu said, “We have completed rescue operations. We will investigate as to how the two booths collapsed, following which necessary course of action will be taken.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA