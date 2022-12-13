Mohali: Workers climb atop water tank in protest

Mohali, December 12
Contractual workers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department today staged a protest to press for regular service and other demands. A few of them climbed atop the Issapur water tank during the protest.
State senior vice-president of the workers’ union Suresh Kumar and others said the salaries of the workers had been withheld for several months. An increase of Rs 715 in the wages of labourers announced by the present government has not been implemented. They have asked the Chief Minister six times for a meeting to resolve their issues, but in vain.
