Workers hold ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Ram Darbar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The city Congress today undertook its eighth padyatra of the Chandigarh leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Ramdarbar, Industrial Area, Phase II, today.

Local residents walked through Ram Darbar and the nearby areas. Social and religious organisations of Ram Darbar also gave a reception to the yatra, said the Congress.

The yatra was led by HS Lucky, president, Congress’ local unit. AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was scheduled to attend today’s yatra, was stuck in Shimla to attend ceremonies related to the Congress government formation in Himachal.

Bansal, in a statement sent on the occasion, stated, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken to help bridge the rising economic inequalities and highlight unprecedented unemployment prevailing in the country besides rising inflation, centralisation of power, social polarisation and misuse of central agencies.”

Lauding the grit and determination of Rahul Gandhi, Bansal said the Congress leader air-dashed to Shimla for attending installation of the Congress government after completing his 13 km morning leg of the yatra in Boondi district of Rajasthan.

Then he returned to the venue in Rajasthan in time to complete his 9 km evening leg of the yatra after attending the ceremony in Shimla, Bansal added.

HS Lucky said, “The Chandigarh Congress will continue to hold yatras here till they join the main Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches Ambala on its way to Srinagar. The Congress will continue to fight the divisive and anti-people policies of the BJP.”

Former Mayor Kamlesh and party’s block president Sonia Gurcharan Singh raised the issue of exorbitant electricity bills and assured residents that the Congress would leave no stone unturned to get bills rationalised and reduced.