Works of Kalka civic body reviewed

Panchkula, November 21
The Municipal Council Kalka will set up mini sports arenas in parks and community health centres at all villages and municipal wards.
Panchkula District Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta directed the council officials to carry out the work. The directions came during a review meeting of the works of the Kalka civic body.
Gupta also sought the progress report on the PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. Officials said about 250 street vendors had filled loan forms till date. The commissioner directed the officials to initiate action against bulk waste generators.
Among the matters discussed during the meeting were implementation of cow dung policy, fast-tracking the process of preparation of estimates to provide requisite services to the disabled in public toilets, the repair and maintenance of the municipal library.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...