Works of Kalka civic body reviewed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 21

The Municipal Council Kalka will set up mini sports arenas in parks and community health centres at all villages and municipal wards.

Panchkula District Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta directed the council officials to carry out the work. The directions came during a review meeting of the works of the Kalka civic body.

Gupta also sought the progress report on the PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. Officials said about 250 street vendors had filled loan forms till date. The commissioner directed the officials to initiate action against bulk waste generators.

Among the matters discussed during the meeting were implementation of cow dung policy, fast-tracking the process of preparation of estimates to provide requisite services to the disabled in public toilets, the repair and maintenance of the municipal library.

