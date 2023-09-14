Workshop at Panjab University

The Centre for Public Health, PU, conducted a workshop on ‘Empowering Health Awareness Through Decoding Food Labels & Road safety, Harmful effects of Drinking and Smoking’ at Neerja Bhanot Hall, Girls’ Hostel No. 10. Prabhleen Kaur, a student of the centre, interacted with the audience regarding complexities of understanding food labels.

Fire Drill

The NSS unit of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised a fire drill event. The aim was to educate NSS volunteers about the dos and don'ts in case of a fire incident.

Freshers’ party

Khushbir Singh and Tanya were crowned Mr Fresher and Ms Fresher, respectively, during the freshers' welcome event at Chandigarh Group of Colleges.

