Workshop-cum-art competition organised at The Tribune School

The Tribune School

The Tribune School organised a workshop-cum-art competition for the students of Class IX and X. A special emboss painting technique was introduced to students by Sanjeev. Nearly 40 students participated in the competition with a lot of zeal and were able to produce creative artworks. Principal Rani Poddar encouraged and congratulated the students for participating in the event and creating wonderful pieces of art.

Chitkara University

Chitkara University today organised the ‘EDUREFORM Expo: The Pedagogical Workshop and Exhibition”. ‘EDUREFORM Handbook for Innovative Pedagogy’ was launched by Pro-Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara. Universities including, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University, University of Latvia, University of Hamburg, JAMK University of Applied Sciences, Italian University Line, and two secondary schools, Chitkara International School and Liceo artistico, coreutico e musicale Candiani-Bausch, and an SME, CXS Solutions, were a part of the event.

Government College of Education

An annual prize distribution function was held at the Government College of Education, Sector 20. In all, 212 prizes, 46 college colours and merit certificates were distributed among the students of the 2022 and 2023 for their contribution towards various committees of the college. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda, along with CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Administration, felicitated the winners. A short cultural programme was also organised.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

A special assembly was conducted at Bhavan Vidyalaya Schools at Sector 33 (Junior), Sector 27, and New Chandigarh, to celebrate the International Labour Day to honour the contribution of the workers of the school. Various events, including explanation of various shlokas, were held during the programme. Senior principal Vineeta Arora and vice-principal Suparna Bansal presented the workers with special gifts.