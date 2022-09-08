Mohali: Workshop dwells on improving air quality

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 7

Punjab Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today gave a clarion call for joining hands to improve the air quality “so that our coming generations can breathe in clean air and blue sky” and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

He was addressing the gathering at a state-level function to mark International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies organised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at Amity University here. On this occasion, an MoU was signed between the IIT, New Delhi, and the PPCB. The minister also planted a sapling on the university campus.

