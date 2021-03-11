Workshop held at Corbusier centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

A one-day pottery and sculpture workshop was held at the Le Corbusier Centre here.

The workshop was organised by the Chandigarh College of Architecture with the support of the Department of Tourism, Chandigarh, Open Hand Studios and the Lalit Kala Academy.

Workshop artist Sumit Rathi helped students in modelling wet clay into pots and sculptures of different shapes bringing out the artistic skills in every student. —