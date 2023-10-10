Workshop on AI begins

Chandigarh, October 9
A three-day international conference-cum-workshop on Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Pharmaceutical Research and Knowledge (AI-SPARK 2023) began at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali today.
The conference aims to bring together leading researchers, experts and industry professionals for use of Artificial Intelligence in drug discovery and development.
#Artificial Intelligence AI #Mohali #National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research NIPER
