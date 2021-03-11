Chandigarh, August 20
The Department of Pharmacology, PGI, is organizing the 37th Annual National Workshop on Clinical Pharmacology from August 22 to August 27. The workshop will be attended by more than 100 participants.
The workshop intends to equip delegates with various skills across the discipline of clinical pharmacology through a hands-on approach.
Speakers, including Dr Nilima K shirsagar (ICMR), Prof PL Sharma, Professor Emeritus (PGI) Prof YK Gupta (President, AIIMS Bhopal and Jammu), Dr Monika Tandon (Glenmark Pharma), Dr Rajan Mittal (Dr Reddy Laboratories) and international speakers such as Prof Esmita Charani, Imperial College, London, and Dr Vijay Ivaturi (Pumas-AI co-founder), will be sharing their knowledge and experience with the congregation.
Along with lectures, participants will be given a thorough practical demonstration of various techniques employed during drug research, dose optimisation and analysis of medical data.
