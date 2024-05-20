Workshop on data analysis organised

Department of Statistics, PU

A seven-day workshop on data analysis using SPSS began at the department. A total of 30 participants, including faculty members and research scholars from the university and doctors from PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32, participated on the inaugurating day. The primary objective is to familiarise attendees with data handling techniques for research. Designed to provide an understanding of statistical tools and their application using SPSS software, the workshop offers participants hands-on experience.

Punjab Engineering College, Chd

The college celebrated National Technology Day by organising a poster presentation event. Various posters were presented by almost all the departments of the college.