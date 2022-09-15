Workshop on drone technology

Mohali, September 14
Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Chitkara University, in collaboration with TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation), inaugurated a five-day skill development workshop-cum-hands-on training session on drones technology.
The session was attended by the Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Dr Madhu Chitkara, and the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Archana Mantri. “Drone technology has a wide range of applications in coastal area monitoring, agricultural and Defence. Drones can capture the aerial images and motion sensor data, which may be used for effective crop management, disease control or patrolling on borders,” said Dr Madhu.
