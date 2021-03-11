Workshop on vertical gardens

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A workshop on bioaesthetics and vertical gardens was conducted by the Department of Botany of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, here, under ‘Waste to Wealth Mission’. The purpose of the workshop was to inculcate interest among students and instil knowledge of several applications of waste plastic bottles to make green walls and enhance the aesthetic value of courtyard. The agri-skill workshop was designed to provide hands-on experience to BVoc Agribusiness and Agrarian Entrepreneurship students. TNS

Seminar on save soil

Chandigarh: The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, along with Isha Foundation, organised a seminar on ‘Save Soil’ - A Global Movement initiated by Sadhguru. The seminar was intended to disseminate awareness on degrading soil health and activate people’s support for the ‘Save Soil’ motion. Principal Prof Nisha Aggarwal shared her views on the relationship between human life and soil and threw light on practices to regenerate the soil quality. The students displayed educative posters on ‘Save Soil’. TNS

National conference

Mohali: The Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, organised a two-day national conference on Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Research in collaboration with APTI, Punjab. The conference highlighted the importance of pharmacovigilance and clinical research in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, which is the third largest globally in terms of volume registering a robust growth of 103 per cent, from Rs 90,415 crore in 2013-2014 to Rs 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22. It also shed a light on the challenges and the way forward in bettering the healthcare systems in the country. TNS

Special lecture on child rights

Chandigarh: A special lecture on ‘Child Rights’ was delivered by Professor Devinder Singh, Chairperson, Department of Laws, Panjab University. The lecture was organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Centre and University School of Open Learning. The speaker underscored that a child should be protected in various environments, be it home or school. The talk ended with a lively discussion on the theme.