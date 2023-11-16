World Diabetes Day: Diabetes makes bones prone to fractures

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 15

A new research by the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and IIT Ropar reveals a concerning connection between Type 2 diabetes and weak bones. Essentially, diabetes not only makes bones more prone to fractures, but also harms the overall quality. The study focused on people with diabetes who had experienced fractures, specifically looking at bone tissue in the hip area.

What was found is that in people with diabetes, the structure of the bones is compromised — there’s less bone material and it’s not as strong. This makes these bones more susceptible to fractures. The study also showed the ability of these bones to absorb energy and resist breaking is reduced in people with diabetes, further increasing the risk of fractures. They used advanced techniques to look at the properties of the bone material itself and found that in people with diabetes, the bones were not as sturdy. The composition of the bone was different, with lower mineral levels and changes in bone collagen, which are crucial for bone strength.

The researchers also linked prolonged high blood sugar levels to the decline in bone quality. People with diabetes had higher levels of markers indicating damage to the bone structure. In simpler terms, this study shows that diabetes affects the quality of our bones, making them more fragile and prone to fractures.

#PGI Chandigarh #Ropar