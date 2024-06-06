 World Environment day: Four PPCB mobile vans for on-site testing of air, water quality flagged off : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • World Environment day: Four PPCB mobile vans for on-site testing of air, water quality flagged off

World Environment day: Four PPCB mobile vans for on-site testing of air, water quality flagged off

World Environment day: Four PPCB mobile vans for on-site testing of air, water quality flagged off

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE), Govt of Punjab, organised a state-level function to celebrate the World Environment Day on the theme “Accelerate land restoration, improve drought resilience and combat desertification” at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator Complex, Sector 81, here.

Four mobile vans developed by Punjab Pollution Control Board for on-site testing of air and water quality were flagged off on the occasion. A virtual experience on ‘healthy ecosystem, healthy citizen’ at Pushpa Gujral Science City in Kapurthala at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore under Mission Tandrust Punjab was also dedicated to the people of the state. The gallery features a show on healthy ecosystems to provide visitors a 360-degree viewing experience.

Besides, state action plan on climate change 2.0 prepared in consonance with India’s nationally determined contributions was also released today. To further strengthen the state efforts, the Net Zero Vision Document for CO2 emissions for the state prepared in collaboration with British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, was also released, which envisages strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Setting up of a bio-processing facility at Talwara conceptualised by Punjab State Council for Science & Technology in collaboration with Unnati Corporative was also announced to boost rural entrepreneurship in Kandi area.

A centre equipped with latest chemical and biological training facilities at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator Complex was also launched on the occasion. Ten innovators, including one woman and three students, were felicitated for their innovations in various fields, which have been shortlisted by the National Innovation Foundation.

Environment lecture at IISER

Ecologist Eklabya Sharma (Padma Shri awardee-2024 in science and engineering) gave the keynote lecture titled ‘Transformation for Resilience and Sustainability in the Hindukush Himalayas’ at the IISER Mohali as part of World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday. In his talk he underscored the urgent need for discussion and public consensus for sustainable solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Mohali #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

3
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

4
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

5
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

6
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

7
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

8
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

9
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Poll strategist Pathak to chair meetings of MLAs tomorrow


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show