World Environment day: Four PPCB mobile vans for on-site testing of air, water quality flagged off

Mohali, June 5

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE), Govt of Punjab, organised a state-level function to celebrate the World Environment Day on the theme “Accelerate land restoration, improve drought resilience and combat desertification” at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator Complex, Sector 81, here.

Four mobile vans developed by Punjab Pollution Control Board for on-site testing of air and water quality were flagged off on the occasion. A virtual experience on ‘healthy ecosystem, healthy citizen’ at Pushpa Gujral Science City in Kapurthala at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore under Mission Tandrust Punjab was also dedicated to the people of the state. The gallery features a show on healthy ecosystems to provide visitors a 360-degree viewing experience.

Besides, state action plan on climate change 2.0 prepared in consonance with India’s nationally determined contributions was also released today. To further strengthen the state efforts, the Net Zero Vision Document for CO2 emissions for the state prepared in collaboration with British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, was also released, which envisages strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Setting up of a bio-processing facility at Talwara conceptualised by Punjab State Council for Science & Technology in collaboration with Unnati Corporative was also announced to boost rural entrepreneurship in Kandi area.

A centre equipped with latest chemical and biological training facilities at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator Complex was also launched on the occasion. Ten innovators, including one woman and three students, were felicitated for their innovations in various fields, which have been shortlisted by the National Innovation Foundation.

Environment lecture at IISER

Ecologist Eklabya Sharma (Padma Shri awardee-2024 in science and engineering) gave the keynote lecture titled ‘Transformation for Resilience and Sustainability in the Hindukush Himalayas’ at the IISER Mohali as part of World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday. In his talk he underscored the urgent need for discussion and public consensus for sustainable solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

