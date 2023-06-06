World Environment Day: Tableau spreads message on ill-effects of plastic pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) today celebrated the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day in the Paryavaran Bhawan. Officers/officials of various departments run in the Paryavaran Bhawan were administered an oath to make all possible changes in their daily life to protect the environment and motivate their family and friends to adopt environmental-friendly habits.

A tableau depicting the theme of World Environment Day i.e. “Solution to Plastic Pollution” was flagged off by Aarulrajan, Member Secretary, CPCC.

The tableau passed through major places in the city, educating people on the ill-effects of plastic pollution and made them aware of the alternatives to plastic in our day-to-day life. The tableau visited several prominent places in city such as Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, PGI-OPD, GMSH-16, Rose Garden, ISBT-17, ISBT-43, GMCH-32, Railway Station, Grain Market-16, Paryavaran Bhawan and Tagore Theatre.

At the end, the tableau was displayed at Tagore Theatre, where the UT Administration celebrated World Environment Day.

100 saplings planted

Chandigarh: The UT Engineering Department organised a plantation drive on World Environment Day here on Monday. Vijay N. Zade, Secretary Engineering, CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Jaskiran Kaur, Director, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, and other officers of the Engineering Department were present. As many as 100 saplings of various varieties were planted on the occasion. More than 2,500 plants will also be planted in near future.