World Kidney Day: ‘Avoid overuse of antibiotics, painkillers’

Chandigarh, March 13
On the eve of the World Kidney Day, the Department of Nephrology, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Dietetics Department organised an awareness camp at the new OPD. The camp witnessed the participation of several renowned nephrologists who shared their insights on the diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases.
The event aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and treatment of kidney diseases.
Dr HS Kohli, HoD, Nephrology, stressed the importance of regular health screenings for early detection of kidney disease. Dr Jasmine Sethi, assistant professor, raised awareness about the need of adequate water intake, regular blood pressure and sugar screenings. She also cautioned against indiscriminate use of over-the-counter painkillers and antibiotics to prevent kidney disease.
Department experts said they urged everyone to take steps to protect their kidneys and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet and staying hydrated were some of the simple yet effective ways to keep kidneys healthy and functioning properly, they added.
