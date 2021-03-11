World Malaria Day observed

KBDAV, Sector 7, Chandigarh

World Malaria Day was observed at KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School with the theme “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”. An oath-taking ceremony was conducted along with Principal Pooja Prakash. Students from Class I to XII, along with staff members, took the oath to spread the message in society to not let water stagnate in houses and around them.

Satluj Public School, Sec 4, Panchkula

Science and SST departments (middle wing) of the school organised various activities for students to sensitise them to the importance of protecting the environment. The students shared their ideas in the form of PPTs, slogans, posters and speeches. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satuj Group of Schools, said, “Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction.”

SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school organised an array of creative activities with a view to sensitising children to the conservation of natural resources. The tiny tots planted saplings in the school garden. Students from Grade 3rd to 10th participated in slogan writing, card making and poster making. Students of the senior secondary section (XI-XII) wrote articles on “Save Earth” and expressed their love for nature and pledged to protect it by planting more tress.