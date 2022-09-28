World Tourism Day: Raga, dandiya mark celebrations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

World Tourism Day began with the melodious Raga performance at Sukhna Lake, organised by the Chandigarh Tourism Department. Hotel management students greeted tourists and visitors with rose buds at various tourist places such as Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Chandigarh Railway Station and Chandigarh International Airport.

In a series of events, a group of students from various colleges, representatives from public and employees of the Chandigarh Tourism Department visited the state-of-art Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 17 here.

The department announced the winners of the 10-day photography competition at the Plaza, Sector 17, here. As many as 32 participants had submitted their photographs for the competition. Jatinder S Keith, Yashica Garg, Ranjeet Singh bagged the first three prizes, respectively. The day concluded with dandiya and garba celebrations at the Plaza.

