Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

College students participated in the World Youth Festival held in Sirius, Russia. The event was organised by Rosmolodezh: Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation. Tahira and Gurnoor Kaur represented the college as part of the 360-member Indian student delegation called Bharat 360.

Govt College of Education, Sector 20

About 500 students participated in a live streaming programme at the Mahashivratri Isha Yoga Centre. The principal of the college, Dr Sapna Nanda, attended the event along with other college officials.

Punjab Engineering College, Chd

The college continued its vibrant Mahashivratri festivities. The day featured a series of traditional rituals, including Navgrah Puja, Kirtan by Bhajan Kirtan Mandli, and Prasad distribution. The highlight of the event was a session on spirituality and science by BK Shri Yogesh Sharda, a seasoned practitioner of Raja Yoga meditation.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

The Department of Anthropology and boys’ hostel 5 organised a lecture on ‘Mera pehla vote desh ke liye’. This lecture was delivered by Dr Bharat (UILS, Chandigarh). Through this lecture, Dr Bharat urged the gathering to cast their vote responsibly, and he spoke about the value of every single vote in a democracy. He gave numerous examples of how one vote changed the course of elections and, subsequently, the impacts it had on the country.

School Notes

Gurukul Junior School, Zirakpur

The annual day function and prize distribution ceremony on campus. Satpal Goyal, Chairperson, Swami Charitable Educational Society, was the chief guest. The event featured dance performances by pre-primary students and students of classes 1 to 5 showcased cultural, dance and folk tales under the theme of ‘One Earth-One Family’.

