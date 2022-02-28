Ukraine crisis: Worried parents of students stuck in war-torn country hold candlelight march

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Parents, whose children are still stuck in war-torn Ukraine, held a candlelight march Sukhna Lake here today.

The march was conducted to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by Indian students, who are stuck in the eastern part of Ukraine. Pranamee Gandhi, a fourth-year MBBS student of Kharkiv National Medical University, who came to India last month, coordinated the march.

“Several Indian students are still stuck and facing adverse situations in Kharkiv and Kyiv. The authorities should come up with immediate evacuation plans. All these students are in their 20s and are running out of basis amenities,” said Pranamee.

Meanwhile, several parents claimed that the situation in the eastern part has now worsened.

“The children are facing mental harassment. I have been told that separatist supporters have started looting our children. They are stealing their documents and asking for ransoms. All other students, except Indians, have been evacuated from the zone,” said Rozi, a parent.

Meanwhile, a memorandum was also submitted to the Punjab Governor in this regard.

“The Governor will meet the parents in the coming days. We are hopeful of a positive outcome,” said Fatehdeep Singh, another parent.

