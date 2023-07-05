Wrestlers missing opportunities, resume national-level events: Punjab Wrestling Association

Chandigarh, July 4
The Punjab Wrestling Association (PWA) has written to the Returning Officer, appointed for holding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, requesting it to set up a committee for organising national-level wrestling events.
Olympian Kartar Singh, president, PWA, and RS Kundu, general secretary, said no wrestling event at the national level had been organised by the WFI for over six months.
“In the absence of national championships, the state associations are also not organising state events and the wrestlers are not getting opportunities,” said Singh.
“As per the WFI constitution, the returning officer can set up a committee to conduct events for wrestlers. Ahead of Asian Games and Goa National Games, national championships are crucial for wrestlers,” said Kundu.
