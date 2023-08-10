Wrestling meet: CU student Savita Dalal gets better of Japanese grappler, clinches gold

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 9

A 17-year-old grappler, Savita Dalal, who studies at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, claimed gold medal in the U-17 World Wrestling Championship held at Istanbul (Turkey).

Savita, who is pursuing Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE), clinched the top honour in the 61kg event. She overpowered Japan’s Konami Ono 8-6 to become the only female athlete from India to win a gold medal at the championship.

With the gold medal finish, she also helped the Indian team claim an overall third position in the championship. The Indian contingent scored 118 points by winning one gold, three silver medals and one bronze medal. “I am happy to win three important gold medals at international events in a span of two years,” said Savita, who hails from Balana village (Haryana) and practises at the government-run Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium.

University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu congratulated the wrestler on her achievement.

#Japan #Mohali