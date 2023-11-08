Yadavindra Public School finish second in IPSC cricket championship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

In the U-14 All India IPSC cricket championship at the BK Birla Centre for Education, Pune, Yadavindra Public School (YPS) lifted the runners-up trophy. In the final of the T-20 format, YPS lost to Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

In a congratulatory message to the team and coach Praveen Singha, the director of YPS, Mohali Major General TPS Waraich, said that the little champs have made Punjab and YPS proud with their performance at the highest level in the All India IPSC Under-14 Cricket Championship.

Earlier in the semifinals, YPS Mohali beat the host, BK Birla Centre for Education, by chasing the target of 87 in 19 overs. In the quarterfinals, YPS Mohali played against Mayo College, Ajmer. YPS lads set a target of 121 runs in the allotted 20 overs, while in the second innings, Mayo College was bundled for 100 runs in the 19 overs.

In the league stage, 21 top school teams across India participated in the tournament. They were divided into 5 pools and YPS remained unbeaten, playing the first match against Motilal Nehru Sports School Sonipat and outplaying them by restricting them to only 71 runs. The YPS boys chased the target in only 16 overs.

In the second league match, YPS set a target of 170 runs against Daly College, Indore, who were only able to bundle out 100 runs. In the last league match, YPS set the target of 121 runs for Pinegrove School, Solan, who were able to make 97 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Harjagteshwar Singh Khaira, captain of the YPS team, was adjudged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament with 11 dismissals, which included 5 stumpings, 5 caught behind and 1 run out. Apart from this, he also assisted in four runouts.

#Cricket #Mohali