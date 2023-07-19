Yamunanagar woman nabbed for extortion

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 18

The cybercrime cell of the local police has arrested a woman allegedly involved in cases of cyber fraud.

The suspect has been identified as Praveen Patni, a resident of Yamunanagar.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, had stated that he had received a WhatsApp video call on April 7 which he immediately disconnected as there was a naked girl on the other side of the line. Later, he was duped of money in parts. In total, he lost Rs 3,91,940 in a case of extortion.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the IPC at the Cybercrime Cell, Sector 12, Panchkula.

The police arrested the suspect on Monday and seized a mobile phone from her. She was produced in a court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

The police said the woman had rented several bank accounts belonging to other cyber criminals, for which she was receiving Rs 12,500 per month. The woman suspect had provided around six bank accounts.

Five held for posing as cops

Mohali: Five persons were arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping, extortion and criminal intimidation of people by impersonating police officials. The suspects, including Yadvinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Baljinder Singh of Aman City, Kharar, and Taranjit Singh of Ballomajra, used to illegally detain people in their car and extort money from them. A case was registered. The suspects were remanded in two-day police custody. TNS

