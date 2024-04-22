Yash Garg new Panchkula DC

Panchkula, April 21
IAS officer Yash Garg, Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC); and Managing Director, Haryana Financial Corporation, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula. He will also function as Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board.
The transfer has come around 10 days after the Haryana Governor relieved Sushil Sarwan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, from the post of Panchkula DC, as per the orders of the office of Chief Secretary.
Meanwhile, the state government has also deputed Sarwan as MD HSIIDC and MD Haryana Financial Corporation in Garg's place.
The state government has also allocated additional duties to Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sachin Gupta. He will discharge services of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources information officer, Panchkula, in addition to his duty as MC Commissioner.
