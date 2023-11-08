Yash, Prajna claim lead on Day 1 of shooting tourney

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 7

Yash scored 364 points to take lead in the boys’ U-14 pistol event, on the opening day of the CBSE National Shooting Championship at the Mark-10 Range of Hallmark Public School. Pranesh Kumar ended the day at second position with 361 points, and Hemeshwar remained third with 360 point.

In the girls’ event, Prajna (369 points), Vanya (353) and Divya (350) ended the day as the top three performers. In the pistol event of the girls’ U-17 category, Varshini (366) led the day followed by Mishitha (349) and Aditi (329). In the boys’ event, Daksh Choudhary (380), Nevaan (379) and Darvesh (377) were the leaders.

Devina led the women’s U-19 event with 357 points. Anjana took the lead in the girls’ U-14 air rifle event with 411.2 points followed by Ushneek (406.2) and Punya (401.9). In the boys’ event, Anshreet Singh (414), Suryansh (413.9) and Arjun Singh (405) were the top performers.

