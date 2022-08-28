Yashasvi claims U-17 tennis title

Chandigarh, August 27
Yashasvi Balhara defeated Akshat Dhull to claim the boys’ U-17 title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Open Tennis Tournament at the Lake Sports Complex here today. Daksh Kapoor claimed the third position.
In the doubles event, the pair of Balhara and Dhull claimed the first position. Anuj Pal and Arnav Bishnoi stood second, while Parmarth and Keshav bagged the third spot. Pal was named most promising player of the category.
Radha Sadhra won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating Mannat Awasthi and Priyanshi Katiyal claimed third position.
In doubles final, Khushi and Mannat defeated Radha and Ayushi, whereas Mehakpreet and Akshita won the third position. Vanshika was named the most promising player of the category.
In the girls’ U-14 final, Priyanshi ousted Ekam Kaur and Japji Kaur claimed third position. The pair of Priyanshi and Ekam won the doubles final by defeating Vanshik and Japji. Ananya and Ditti claimed third position. Ananya was adjudged the most promising player of the category.
Gaurish Madaan defeated Aarav Bishnoi to claim the boys’ U-14 title. Vrishan Awasthi finished third. Kavin and Ayaan outplayed Kavin and Ayaan to claim the doubles title. Gaurish and Aarav won the third position, while Ayaan Mittal won the most promising player trophy.
Sanyam Garg, Director Sports, and Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, awarded the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...