Yashasvi claims U-17 tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Yashasvi Balhara defeated Akshat Dhull to claim the boys’ U-17 title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Open Tennis Tournament at the Lake Sports Complex here today. Daksh Kapoor claimed the third position.

In the doubles event, the pair of Balhara and Dhull claimed the first position. Anuj Pal and Arnav Bishnoi stood second, while Parmarth and Keshav bagged the third spot. Pal was named most promising player of the category.

Radha Sadhra won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating Mannat Awasthi and Priyanshi Katiyal claimed third position.

In doubles final, Khushi and Mannat defeated Radha and Ayushi, whereas Mehakpreet and Akshita won the third position. Vanshika was named the most promising player of the category.

In the girls’ U-14 final, Priyanshi ousted Ekam Kaur and Japji Kaur claimed third position. The pair of Priyanshi and Ekam won the doubles final by defeating Vanshik and Japji. Ananya and Ditti claimed third position. Ananya was adjudged the most promising player of the category.

Gaurish Madaan defeated Aarav Bishnoi to claim the boys’ U-14 title. Vrishan Awasthi finished third. Kavin and Ayaan outplayed Kavin and Ayaan to claim the doubles title. Gaurish and Aarav won the third position, while Ayaan Mittal won the most promising player trophy.

Sanyam Garg, Director Sports, and Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, awarded the winners.