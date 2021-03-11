General Housing At IT Park

Year on, Chandigarh Housing Board yet to get eco nod

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 19

Launch of a general housing scheme at the IT Park is likely to get delayed as the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is yet to receive the environmental and wildlife clearances for the project even after nearly a year.

An official said most of the approvals, including clearance for the revised building plans and drawings, electricity, public health and town planning, had been received from the departments concerned, but the environmental and wildlife clearances were still awaited. An application for environmental clearance was filed to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority more than a year ago.

728 flats in three categories planned

  • Scheme was approved by CHB in December, 2020
  • Tentative cost of flats ranges between Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 2.75 crore
  • The land part of 123 acres the board got back from Parsvnath Developers
  • 728 flats in three categories to come up on 16.6 acres.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said certain queries were raised by the authority and those were fully answered. He said they would expedite the process from Monday for obtaining the environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the wildlife clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, so that the scheme could be launched at the earliest.

The scheme was approved by the board of directors of the CHB in December 2020. Although the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, the tentative cost ranges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. The project land is part of 123 acres that CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

The CHB has planned to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public.

In the project, the towers will have two basements with a provision of parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly Rs 2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat Rs 1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat Rs 1.30 crore.

The UT Administration has given exemption from constructing EWS houses in this pocket, subject to the condition that the CHB constructs EWS houses equal to 15% of the dwelling units at a separate location. These EWS flats are proposed to be constructed at Sector 54, for which land has already been allotted, but encumbrance-free physical possession is yet to be handed over to the board.

‘Will expedite process’

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said they would expedite the process from Monday for obtaining the environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and the wildlife clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB #Environment

