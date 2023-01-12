Year on, MRI facility resumes at GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 11
After a gap of one year, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, has started providing MRI service at affordable rates.
The GMSH-16 is a 500-bed hospital, which provides indoor and OPD facilities to residents of the UT having a population of 12 lakh and also to those residing in Panchkula and Mohali.
Patients attending OPDs and those admitted in the hospital require advance diagnostic services like MRI for which the Health Department had floated a tender under the public private partnership (PPP) mode. After due tender process, the project was allotted to Krsnaa Diagnostic Ltd.
Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, UT, who inaugurated the MRI Scan Centre at the GMSH-16, said the scan centre facility would be available round the clock to not only patients of this hospital, but also to the ones referred by other government and private health facilities.
The centre was previously operational at the GMSH-16 since 2011 on PPP mode through a different agency. The contract had ended last year.
Under the new agreement, the rates for the diagnostic tests are low.
