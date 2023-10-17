Year on, shopkeeper convicted of murder

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 16

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has held a 30-year-old man guilty in a one-year-old murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence of the convict, Jai Kishan of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, tomorrow.

As per the prosecution, the police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint of a woman, Simranjit Kaur. She had alleged that on July 27 last year, the accused had attacked her husband Avtar Singh with a knife. When she tried to rescue Avtar, the accused also stabbed her in stomach.

The complainant had stated that she ran a cosmetics and toys shop in Bapu Dham Colony and the accused also sold toys at a nearby shop. Due to the business rivalry, he had been picking up fights with her husband on one pretext or the other for the past few days.

The accused allegedly asked her husband to vacate the shop or else he would put it on fire. When her husband tried to stop the accused from using such language, the accused in a state of anger pulled out a knife from his trousers and stabbed Avtar below left arm with an intention to kill him. Her husband later died in the hospital.

After completion of the investigation, a challan against the accused was presented in the court.

On finding prima facie a case, charges for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that Jai Kishan was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of commission of offences punishable under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC.