Yoga Day observed

Tribune News Service

SIS Public School

Mohali: This year’s Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm at SIS Public School in collaboration with Sahajayoga Dhayan. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended the event. Various ‘asanas’ were performed followed by ‘Omkar’ chanting. Dr Rajat Dogra gave a brief history of the origin of yoga. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu encouraged students to practice regular yoga to remain fit. TNS

Stepping Stones Sr Sec School

Chandigarh: Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-D, held its investiture ceremony in which newly elected student council members were formally appointed. Principal Anu Kumar handed responsibilities to new school captains Harshita Singh and Vaibhav. TNS

AKSIPS-45 SMART SCHOOL

Chandigarh: Students of playway and pre nursery classes of AKSIPS-45 Smart School celebrated Yellow Colour Day. Teachers marked the colour as symbol of sunshine and happiness. Students and teachers came dressed up in different shades of yellow. Students did yellow colour craft activities amidst yellow surroundings and sang rhymes along with teachers. TNS

DAV Public School

Chandigarh: DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, held its investiture ceremony during which office-bearers of students’ council were inducted. They were presented house flags, badges and sashes by school Principal Monika Paliwal.