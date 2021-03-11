Yoga session held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, organised a yoga session at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. The session was organised as part of the series of programmes dedicated to “Yoga Utsav 2022”. Dr Sapna Nanda appealed to participants to gather at least 100 persons for creating awareness on yoga. Director, AYUSH Department, UT Administration, Akhil Kumar and Vivek Vaibhav, Director, ROB, discussed the importance of yoga practice in detail linking it to the epidemic like Covid. A quiz was organised on yoga awareness and Ayurveda. The winners were awarded with prizes. Over 100 participants, including the employees of the college, Department of AYUSH and yoga instructors, attended the event. TNS

Dr Sana named ‘Miss Ignition’

Chandigarh: Dr Prabhanshu Singh was adjudged ‘Mr Ignition’, while Dr Sana Aafreen was named ‘Miss Ignition’ during the “Ignition Fest - 2022” at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University. The cultural fest witnessed fashion show and other events. Himank and Group won the ‘group folk’ event, while Amisha and Group won the ‘western dance’ event. Vrinda emerged winner of the ‘solo’ performance and the pair of Shefali and Mehak won the ‘duet dance’ event.