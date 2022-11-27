Young golfer Rabab Kahlon shines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

Chandigarh golfer Rabab Kahlon carded 1-over 73 to emerge topper in the girls’ 9-10 years category on the concluding day of the US Kids Golf Indian Championship at the Classic Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

Dan Van Horn, founder and president of the US Kids Golf Worldwide, gave away prizes to the winners. In his address to young golfers, Horn said some of the best golfers in the world such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and women’s star Lexi Thompson had played the US Kids events. He also revealed that more than 40 players in both US Open and Women’s US Open had played in the US Kids Golf, underlining the strong foundation this series provides.

More than 100 youngsters from eight countries participated in the championship.