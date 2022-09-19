Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

The 23-year-old youth who allegedly shared objectionable videos of girl students of Chandigarh University, Mohali, on social media, works in a bakery at his native place Rohru in Shimla district.

Sunny Mehta had left studies after school and was friends with the girl accused of making the videos at the hostel. They were in touch over phone, police sources said.

The Shimla police detained Sunny near his house in Rohru on Sunday after tracking his mobile number shared by Punjab Police.

He was later handed over to Punjab Police. He has been arrested under Sections 354 of the IPC and 66-E of the IT Act.

However, the role of one Rankaj Verma, 31, who was also taken into custody by Punjab Police from Dhalli in Shimla is yet to be ascertained.

Rankaj hails from Sandhu area of Theog and works in a travel agency.

The accused girl had reportedly said that she had sent the videos to her friend Sunny in Shimla but showed the picture of Rankaj when contradicted by other students and the video went viral.

The accused girl had said that she had made videos of some girls and sent them to Sunny who allegedly uploaded those on social media. The girl has been arrested.

The university students had held a massive protest on the campus on Saturday night after the incident.

