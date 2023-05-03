Youth accused of sexually abusing girl

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a youth in ward number 10 of Kurali on Monday night.

The victim was admitted to the Kurali hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Her father, a vendor hailing from UP, stated that his four daughters were playing at a park near a school around 4 pm when a Channalon youth, a native of UP who worked at an automobile agency, lured one of them on the pretext of giving her an ice cream. He took her in the bushes where he allegedly raped her. When one of his daughters heard her crying, she took her home. She was later admitted to the hospital.

Police officials said the matter was being investigated and an appropriate action would be taken against the suspect.