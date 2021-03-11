Youth accused of stalking denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

A local court has rejected the bail application of an 18-year-old youth from Anandpur Sahib, who was arrested in a case of stalking and eve teasing.

The police had arrested Deepanshu and two others on a complaint of a girl who accused them of stalking and harassment outside MCM College in Sector 36 here.

In the complaint, the prosecutrix alleged that on April 17, 2022, around 5.50 pm, she, along with her friend, was returning to the college from the market when three youths in a car started stalking them and obstructed their way. Two of them threw currency notes on them. When the prosecutrix tried to record the incident on mobile phone, one of them tried to snatch the phone. They also threatened her.

The counsel for the accused argued that as per the alleged video clip, neither the applicant nor any boy was following any girl. They neither stopped their car nor said anything to anyone. He is a student and his final examinations are scheduled to start on May 7.

The public prosecutor stated that if granted bail, the applicant could hamper the process of investigation and possibility of jumping bail could not be ruled out.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Rajneesh observed, “There is nothing on record to suggest that the prosecution launched by the complainant is false. As far as the contentions of the counsel for applicant are concerned, these are matters to be appreciated only after taking evidence during the trial. In view of the serious allegations against the applicant, the court opines that the applicant is not entitled to the concession of bail at this stage.”