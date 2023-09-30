Youth acquitted of charges under POCSO Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

A city court acquitted a youth arrested in a POCSO case after the prosecution failed to prove charges. The police had registered the case against the accused on January 1, 2018, under Sections 376, 363, 366 of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act, 2012 .The victim alleged the accused took her to Ludhiana with the promise of solemnising marriage with her.

Later, he took her to his native place in Bihar where his parents refused to accept her. The accused forcefully left her in the train to Delhi. After reaching Delhi, she managed to reach Chandigarh where social workers met her.

Palvinder Singh Lucky, accused’s counsel, said the accused had been falsely implicated and the prosecution failed to prove allegations. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.