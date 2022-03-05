Youth arrested for abetment as 18-year-old ends her life

Ambala, March 4
The police have arrested a youth for abetment to suicide after an 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping in front of a train near Mohra village.
The suspect has been identified as Prince (23), a resident of Mohri village.
As per the information, a girl, a resident of Mohra, had committed suicide on February 26 and the body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination. However, on March 2, the victim’s family members approached the Government Railway Police Station and produced an alleged suicide note recovered from the house in which the girl had accused Prince of harassing her.
The deceased’s father said his daughter was a student of BA-I at a government college. She was a good athlete and even participated in state-level racing events. He stated that in the alleged suicide note, she blamed Prince, who was offering private training, for her taking the extreme step.
It was alleged that the suspect had some objectionable pictures of the girl and was threatening to circulate them. Prince was reportedly no professional trainer.
A case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC at the Government Railway Police Station, Ambala Cantonment. The suspect was arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
Sub-inspector Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said, “The suspect was arrested on the basis of the complaint. The suicide note and the audio clip will be sent for forensic examination. The probe is underway.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest