Youth arrested for abetment as 18-year-old ends her life

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 4

The police have arrested a youth for abetment to suicide after an 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping in front of a train near Mohra village.

The suspect has been identified as Prince (23), a resident of Mohri village.

As per the information, a girl, a resident of Mohra, had committed suicide on February 26 and the body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination. However, on March 2, the victim’s family members approached the Government Railway Police Station and produced an alleged suicide note recovered from the house in which the girl had accused Prince of harassing her.

The deceased’s father said his daughter was a student of BA-I at a government college. She was a good athlete and even participated in state-level racing events. He stated that in the alleged suicide note, she blamed Prince, who was offering private training, for her taking the extreme step.

It was alleged that the suspect had some objectionable pictures of the girl and was threatening to circulate them. Prince was reportedly no professional trainer.

A case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC at the Government Railway Police Station, Ambala Cantonment. The suspect was arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Sub-inspector Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said, “The suspect was arrested on the basis of the complaint. The suicide note and the audio clip will be sent for forensic examination. The probe is underway.” —