Youth arrested for assault, extortion

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 21

The crime branch of the Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a 24-year-old youth for demanding extortion money besides threatening to eliminate a scrap dealer in the Pinjore area.

The suspect has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Chida Khokhra village in Pinjore.

The police spokesperson said in his complaint, Rafaudin of Madhawala village in Kalka stated that was a scrap dealer at Kona village. He stated that on the night of March 14, some boys came to his house and thrashed him. Rafaudin said the suspects threatened to set his godown on fire. Brandishing a pistol, they threatened him with dire consequences. He said on February 27, they had visited his godown and demanded Rs 1 lakh as extortion money.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 506 and 387 of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at the Pinjore police station.

A team of the Sector 26 crime branch, led by Inspector Mohinder Singh, arrested the main suspect on Monday. He was produced in court, which remanded him in four-day police custody.