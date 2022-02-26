Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for snatching. According to the police, the complainant, Bikram, a resident of Dadu Majra village, reported that two scooter-borne miscreants allegedly snatched his mobile phone, an ATM card and Aadhaar card near the road separating Sector 22 and 23. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Later, one of the suspects, identified as Mursleen, a resident of Burail, was arrested. TNS
Satluj Career Fest organised
Panchkula: 'Satluj Career Fest' was organised by Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula (a part of the Satluj Group of Schools), with the aim of guiding students of Class IX to XII and their parents about various career opportunities. This was the second year that the event was hosted virtually. Counsellors and foreign representatives from more than 300 universities, foreign and Indian, took part in it. Over 5,000 students represented more than 300 schools from India and abroad during the career fest. TNS
CU gets NAAC A+, NBA accreditation
Mohali: Chandigarh University's engineering and MBA degrees will now be internationally accepted and approved, as it received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for all its engineering and MBA programmes, making it the only university in the entire country to have NAAC A+ and NBA accreditation. It is also the only university in the entire North India to have all of its engineering courses, including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communications Engineering, and others, NBA-accredited. TNS
Consultant dupes man, booked
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an immigration consultant for allegedly duping a Sector 40 resident of Rs10 lakh. The complainant, Shalinder, alleged that Paramjit Singh and others, owners of Rahal Travels and Immigration Consultants, Sector 17, took Rs10 lakh for providing a PR of Canada. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...