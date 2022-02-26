Youth arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for snatching. According to the police, the complainant, Bikram, a resident of Dadu Majra village, reported that two scooter-borne miscreants allegedly snatched his mobile phone, an ATM card and Aadhaar card near the road separating Sector 22 and 23. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Later, one of the suspects, identified as Mursleen, a resident of Burail, was arrested. TNS

Satluj Career Fest organised

Panchkula: 'Satluj Career Fest' was organised by Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula (a part of the Satluj Group of Schools), with the aim of guiding students of Class IX to XII and their parents about various career opportunities. This was the second year that the event was hosted virtually. Counsellors and foreign representatives from more than 300 universities, foreign and Indian, took part in it. Over 5,000 students represented more than 300 schools from India and abroad during the career fest. TNS

CU gets NAAC A+, NBA accreditation

Mohali: Chandigarh University's engineering and MBA degrees will now be internationally accepted and approved, as it received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for all its engineering and MBA programmes, making it the only university in the entire country to have NAAC A+ and NBA accreditation. It is also the only university in the entire North India to have all of its engineering courses, including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communications Engineering, and others, NBA-accredited. TNS

Consultant dupes man, booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an immigration consultant for allegedly duping a Sector 40 resident of Rs10 lakh. The complainant, Shalinder, alleged that Paramjit Singh and others, owners of Rahal Travels and Immigration Consultants, Sector 17, took Rs10 lakh for providing a PR of Canada. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.