Youth arrested for trespass

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by for trespassing on the IAF station premises. According to the police, Barna Bhattacharya, Wing Commander, Station Security Officer, 12 Wing, reported Shiv Ram Thapa, a native of Nepal, entered in the prohibited area. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Man falls prey to online fraud

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 54.50 lakh by a fraudster. Ramnik Patheja, a resident of Sector 33, reported that the fraudster made him invest money promising high returns and he ended up losing Rs 54.50 lakh. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Bouncers booked for assault

Chandigarh: Bouncers of a Sector 26 club have been booked for thrashing two persons. Lokesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 18, alleged that Avinash, Parmeet and other bouncers thrashed him and his friend Dalip Chauhan at the club. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

