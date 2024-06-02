Youth arrested for trespass

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by for trespassing on the IAF station premises. According to the police, Barna Bhattacharya, Wing Commander, Station Security Officer, 12 Wing, reported Shiv Ram Thapa, a native of Nepal, entered in the prohibited area. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Man falls prey to online fraud
Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 54.50 lakh by a fraudster. Ramnik Patheja, a resident of Sector 33, reported that the fraudster made him invest money promising high returns and he ended up losing Rs 54.50 lakh. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station. TNS
Bouncers booked for assault
Chandigarh: Bouncers of a Sector 26 club have been booked for thrashing two persons. Lokesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 18, alleged that Avinash, Parmeet and other bouncers thrashed him and his friend Dalip Chauhan at the club. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...