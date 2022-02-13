Youth arrested for trespass in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Mani Majra, Deepinder Singh (27) for trespassing on the residence of an IAS officer posted as Additional Commissioner in the Chandigarh MC in Sector 7 on Friday. He was produced before the court that remanded him in judicial custody. A case under section 452 of the IPC has been registered. TNS
Foetus found at Bapu Dham Colony
Chandigarh: A foetus was found on the roof of a house at Bapu Dham Colony here on Saturday. The police said the foetus was badly decomposed and appeared to be five months old. Residents found the foetus after noticing foul smell in the area. A case has been registered in this regard at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS
Man arrested with charas
Chandigarh: The police arrested Deepak Sharma, 49, a resident of Sector 7, and recovered 500-gm charas from his possession on February 11. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS
Two youths held under Arms Act
Chandigarh: The police arrested Satbir Singh, alias Gujjar, 28, a resident of Bhainsa Tibba village in Panchkula, and recovered a country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his car near the Sector 26 grain market on Friday. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station. In another case, the police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Rohit Kumar, 23, and recovered a knife from his possession near Sector 41. TNS
Assault: UP native in police net
Chandigarh: The police arrested Rahul, 30, a native of Kasganj, UP, for assaulting a Khuda Jasu resident, Gurjant Singh, at his home on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS
Theft at Vita milk booth in sec 26
Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a Vita Milk booth near Government Model High School in Sector 26 here. The complainant, Ajay Kumar of Sector 26, stated that unknown person stole packets of desi ghee, chocolates, a bag containing Aadhar card and about Rs12,000 and an LED from the booth after breaking its locks on the night of February 6. A case has been registered. TNS
Truck driver arrested
Chandigarh: A rashly driven truck hit an SUV at the Housing Board light point on February 11. On a complaint of a Sector 26 resident, Rohit, a case was registered under Sections 279 and 427 of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station. The police arrested the truck driver, who was identified as Lalit Kumar of Choki village, Sunni tehsil, Shimla. TNS
New public conveniences
Chandigarh: Area councillor Saurabh Joshi inaugurated newly constructed public toilets at the Sector 15-D market on Friday in the presence of Market Association office-bearers and other shopkeepers. While speaking on the occasion, Joshi said shopkeepers and customers had been facing problems for a long time due to lack of toilet facilities in the market, which see a heavy footfall.
