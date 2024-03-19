Youth arrested for two house thefts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a burglar who was involved in two house thefts at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. The suspect has been identified as Anil Kumar, alias Batish, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC).

In a complaint, Sonu Gupta had reported that gold and silver ornaments, two mobile phones, Rs 18,000 and other valuables were stolen from her house during the night of March 3. The police said the other house theft was reported in December last year by Daya Shankar, who stated that Rs 30,000, gold and silver jewellery, and two mobile phones were stolen from his house.

The police said the suspect was nabbed from Bapu Dham Colony and the stolen items were recovered. The 24-year-old suspect already faces five cases of theft registered in the city, of which he was convicted in four cases.

