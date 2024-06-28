Chandigarh: Youth arrested with illegal pistol, ammo

Chandigarh, June 27
A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police for carrying a countrymade pistol and two cartridges.
The accused had been identified as Vivek, alias Vihu, a resident of Sector 25 Colony.
The police said the accused was nabbed near the Rally Ground in Sector 25. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.
The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused purchased the weapon from Bihar. “The accused had an enmity with a few people. He procured the weapon illegally for self-defence,” said a police official. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.
