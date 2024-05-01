Youth attacked in Sector 44 market in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two car-borne persons attacked a youth with a bottle in the Sector 44 market. Naresh Mehto, a resident of Sector 45, reported that two unidentified persons attacked his son Monu on the head with a bottle. The victim was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder at the Sector 34 police station. The police have the car’s registration number. TNS

Earrings snatched from woman

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne men reportedly snatched the earrings from a 62-year-old woman in Sector 45. The complainant reported that the suspects snatched her earrings near the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS

2 agents booked for defying order

Chandigarh: The police have booked two immigration consultants for defying the District Magistrate’s orders. The police said both consultants were operating in the city without licence. Amit Malhotra, who runs Kizan Immigration Agency; and Dharampal Singh Rana, who owns Unique Immigration Company, at Industrial Area Phase II, have been booked under Section 188, IPC, at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Woman booked for cheating

Chandigarh: A woman of Gurdaspur has been booked for cheating a jeweller of Rs 25 lakh. Bikash Chander alleged that the woman, who was his old customer, purchased jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from his shop in Sector 17 and promised to make the payment later. However, she failed to pay the amount. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh