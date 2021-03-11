Youth awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

A local court has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a youth arrested in a POCSO case.

The police arrested the 21-year-old accused on the complaint of a minor girl’s father. The complainant alleged that his minor daughter went to a park in the evening on October 2, 2020, but did not return home. Later, he came to know that his daughter was kidnapped on the pretext of marriage by the accused.

The police arrested the accused after registering a case against him for the offences punishable under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act on October 3, 2020.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. The court framed the charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.