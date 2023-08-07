Youth booked for Sector 50 mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two days after an accident in Sector 50 that left five friends injured, the police booked a youth who was driving the car in an inebriated condition. Gauravdeep Singh, a Sector 63 resident, reported the car had also hit his SUV. The police said Deepanshu, a Sector 63 resident, who was driving the car, was allegedly drunk.

CL Champs log win in cricket

Chandigarh: CL Champs defeated Chandigarh Cricket Nursery by 46 runs to win the 1st Monsoon League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CL Champs posted 146/7 in 25 overs with the help of Arnav Thakur (46). Kunwar Jhamb claimed three wickets. Chandigarh Cricket Nursery lads bundled out for 100 runs. Dev Jain claimed a five-wicket haul. Arnav (best bowler), Khairra (best batsman) and Dev Jain (man of the tournament) were awarded. TNS

GRIID team wins gold in yoga

Chandigarh: The yoga team of Govt Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) comprised of Pooja, Shivani, Deeksha, Nisha, Nitin, Anup, Gaurav, Abhay, Shiva and Suraj claimed gold medal in the group event of the Tricity Yoga Competition for persons with intellectual disability. SOREM students — Purnima, Harleen, Pargati, Milan, Manpreet, Abhishek, Palpreet, Akashdeep, Vineet Singh, Mannat — got silver medal, while Bhavan Vidyalaya’s Hemant, Divyajeet, Aditya, Lakshyaveer, Kunwarjeet, Hardik, Sachin, Harsimran, Pararthana, and Amritpal -- won bronze medal. TNS

Foetus found in Sec 32 market

Chandigarh: A foetus was found abandoned in Sector 32 market. The police said around six-month-old foetus was lying outside a booth in the market. A case under Section 317 of IPC has been registered against unknown person. TNS

Two booked for immigration fraud

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two persons for immigration fraud. Complainant Kuljit Singh Baidwan of Mohali alleged Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, Virendra Singh and others of Blue Sapphire Consultants, Sector 34, cheated him of Rs 21.50 lakh on the pretext of providing him Canadian work visa. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and under Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered. TNS