Youth caught stealing battery

Chandigarh: Hari Ram (30) of Mani Majra reported that Naresh (20), alias Hukka, a resident of New Indira Colony, was nabbed while he was stealing the battery from his auto near his house on Friday. A case under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC has been registered. TNS
Mobile snatched from woman
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 41 has reported that an unidentified person snatched her mobile phone near Sector 45-D on Friday. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered. TNS
Driver booked for assault
Chandigarh: A resident of Phase 3B1, Mohali, Jaspreet Singh, has alleged that a car driver beat him up and issued threats at the Sector 19/27/20/30 chowk on Thursday. The complainant noted down the registration number of the car.TNS
Blood donation camp organised
Chandigarh: The sanitation and field staff organised a blood donation camp on the municipal corporation office premises here on Saturday in collaboration with Rotary Club, Chandigarh. Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated the camp. Forty-three units of blood were collected at the camp. TNS
175 examined at eye check-up camp
Chandigarh: The Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust on Saturday organised a free eye check-up and operation camp at Polyclinic Parchh in collaboration with JP Eye Hospital. Over 175 patients were examined for eye ailments at the camp. TNS
