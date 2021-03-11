Youth Cong protests against MC

Chandigarh, May 25
Manoj Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, sat on a protest against the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in Sector 17. Subhash Chawla, president, city Congress, HS Lucky and Sonu Moudgil were among other leaders, who joined the protest.
“The protest was held against the ‘unnecessary’ garbage charges being collected by workers and the imposition of commercial property tax in villages in the city. The City Beautiful is deteriorating by the day. The cleanliness rankings of the city have dropped even though hefty garbage charges are being levied on residents,” said Lubana.
“The MC is responsible for the cleanliness of the city. Still it is charging money from people in the name of garbage collection. Residents are already paying a lot of taxes to the corporation. In these post-Covid times when the MC should have given some relaxation in the property tax, it is charging more,” said Lubana. The protest would continue until their demands were met, he said.
